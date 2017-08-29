Four killed in explosion at bank in Kabul near US Embassy, 3 sustains injury

Kabul, August 29: An explosion occurred at a bank in Kabul, the Afghan capital on Tuesday. Reportedly, the explosion took place close US embassy area, with tight security. Four had lost their lives and three others were injured, reports khaamapress.

“An explosion has happened near Massoud Square in Kabul. We have no more details yet,” Najib Danish, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s interior ministry, told AFP. Though there was no immediate word on casualties, it is known that at least eight people were wounded in the explosion.

Najib Danish further said that at least four people were reportedly killed and three have sustained injuries, reports Khaamapress.

According to security sources, it is confirmed that the blast has taken place close to a bank branch. Moreover, they added an unsubstantiated information that the explosion was induced by a suicide bomber.

Till now no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast occurred at the entrance of a Bank branch in Kabul, near to the  US embassy.

The injured had been taken to the Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, according to Tolo News.

