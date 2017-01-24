Four killed in Telangana when truck crushes rickshaw in road accident

Hyderabad, Jan 24 : Four persons were killed and two injured when construction material being carried in a truck crushed an autorickshaw in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in an industrial area near Indrakaran village.

The heavy load being carried in a truck fell on an autorickshaw coming behind it. Four persons died on the spot while two injured were shifted to a local hospital.

The deceased were labourers from Odisha working in a factory in the industrial area.

–IANS

