Four killed in Telangana when truck crushes rickshaw in road accident
Hyderabad, Jan 24 : Four persons were killed and two injured when construction material being carried in a truck crushed an autorickshaw in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred in an industrial area near Indrakaran village.
The heavy load being carried in a truck fell on an autorickshaw coming behind it. Four persons died on the spot while two injured were shifted to a local hospital.
The deceased were labourers from Odisha working in a factory in the industrial area.
