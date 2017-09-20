Four killed in truck tractor trolley collision in UP’s Budhanpur

Budhanpur , September 20 : At least four people were killed and more than 50 people injured after a truck collided with a tractor trolley in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhanpur area last night.

According to primary information, the injured are being shifted to the nearest hospital and are being provided with medical assistance.

It is, however, clear whether the drivers of both the vehicles were under the influence of alcohol.

Further details are awaited.