Four killed in two separate Delhi accidents

New Delhi, Dec 12: Four persons, including two teenaged girls and a four-year-old girl, died, while four others were injured in two separate road accidents involving speeding cars crashing into obstacles, police said on Sunday.

The first accident occurred on late Saturday near Fatehpur Beri area at Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) road in south Delhi.

Rani, 17, Soni 14, and Shivangi, 4, were returning from a wedding function from Gurgaon when their over-speeding car collided with a metro pillar. All the three girls died on the spot, while driver Amar was critically injured, police said.

In another accident reported from Saket area of south Delhi on Sunday morning, the driver was killed and three others seriously injured when their over-speeding car hit a tree, police said.

“It was found that a Eco-Sports car had collided with a tree situated in the middle of the road. Karan Patel, who was driving the car, died, while his three friends, Ankit, Sohail and Ravi were admitted to AIIMS in critical condition,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manishi Chandra.

All were aged between 22 to 25 years and were residents of Mehrauli area.

