Four men abduct man at the toll-plaza following a tiff but release him due to Gurgaon traffic
Gurgaon, Feb 18:34-year-old Manoj Kumar, the assistant manager at the Kherki Daula toll plaza probably owes his safety to the Gurgaon traffic. A report in The Hindustan Times says that four men abducted Kumar at the toll-plaza following a tiff over the toll but subsequently released him after the infamous Gurgaon traffic got in their way.
An hour later, the accused is said to have returned with about three other men in his car and more man-power inside a Toyota SUV. Kumar told the newspaper that one of the four passengers in the car threatened him with a gun and asked him to sit inside. Inside the car, the man holding the gun is said to have cocked his gun with the others egging him to shoot Kumar.
“There was traffic congestion on the road and they and feared being seen or caught trying to take me away. One of them shouted, ’Shoot him’, while another said ‘Shoot at his leg’. I was thinking of my three children and family,” he told HT.