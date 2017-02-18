Four men abduct man at the toll-plaza following a tiff but release him due to Gurgaon traffic

Gurgaon, Feb 18:34-year-old Manoj Kumar, the assistant manager at the Kherki Daula toll plaza probably owes his safety to the Gurgaon traffic. A report in The Hindustan Times says that four men abducted Kumar at the toll-plaza following a tiff over the toll but subsequently released him after the infamous Gurgaon traffic got in their way.

The report says that it all began at around 10:15 a.m. on February 16 when Kumar refused to waive off the toll for the accused who was driving in a Mercedes. The accused is said to have pulled out a fake driving license and Kumar and an associate refused to accept it.

An hour later, the accused is said to have returned with about three other men in his car and more man-power inside a Toyota SUV. Kumar told the newspaper that one of the four passengers in the car threatened him with a gun and asked him to sit inside. Inside the car, the man holding the gun is said to have cocked his gun with the others egging him to shoot Kumar.

“There was traffic congestion on the road and they and feared being seen or caught trying to take me away. One of them shouted, ’Shoot him’, while another said ‘Shoot at his leg’. I was thinking of my three children and family,” he told HT.

Since the traffic halted him, the report says that they now assaulted Kumar on the side of the road, and he alleges they hit him with the pistol butt. They then let him go after people started gathering amidst the traffic.