Four-month-old baby dies after doctors give him painkiller, parents allege medical negligence.

New Delhi, Jan 20: A four-month-old baby died at a city hospital after it was given a painkiller injection. As the baby suffered a cut in his upper lip, the doctors performed a minor surgery in which they put stitches. The painkiller was administered so as to relieve him from the pain caused by the stitch.

According to the family of the deseased, the baby was taken to Delhi`s Jaipur Golden Hospital on January 17 after the baby had suffered a cut in the upper lip. The doctors advised putting stitches to treat the cut. Accordingly, a minor surgery was performed after taking the parents’ consent.

After the surgery, the baby kept on crying for a long time. When the parents informed the baby’s condition, the doctors took the baby and gave some painkiller. After the injection, the baby became silent and motionless.

“The doctors took the baby away and administered some painkiller following which he became completely silent. We got afraid to see him completely silent and without any motion,” Manish Kumar, uncle of the deceased said.

Seeing the baby’s condition, the family informed the doctor again. After examining the baby they rushed the baby to the ICU. After one hour, the doctors came out and informed that the baby died as a result of medicine reaction.

“After checking, they immediately rushed him to the ICU where he was kept for nearly one hour. After one hour, the doctors came out and informed that the baby had died due to medicine reaction,” said Kumar.

When the matter was taken to the Medical Superintendent, the family was told that it was a case of medicine reaction and nothing could be done about it.

The family filed a police complaint against the hospital and the doctors involved in the treatment of the baby.