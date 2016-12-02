Four persons and an infant run over by trains due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, December 2: Four persons and an infant were run over by speeding trains in Varanasi due to poor visibility caused by fog in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

An official told IANS that the first mishap took place near Sakaldeeha where three persons returning from a wedding were mowed down.

They were apparently answering nature’s call on the side of the railway track and could not rightly estimate the distance of the train from them.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj (18), Laxman (13) and Ram Sewak (14). All were part of a catering team at the wedding.

In another incident, a 23-year-old woman was killed along with her infant son Suleman in similar circumstances.

IANS