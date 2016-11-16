Four persons in Punjab arrested for printing fake Rs2000 note at Bhikhiwind village

Amritsar,Nov16:Barely five days after banks began issuing Rs 2,000 notes, police on Monday booked four people on the charges of printing copies of the new currency at Bhikhiwind village, 20km from the district headquarters.

Harjinder Singh, alias Kalu, of Singhpura village, Sandeep Kumar, alias Deepak, of Bhikhiwind, Gurmilap Singh, alias Gora, of Khalra, and an unidentified person allegedly planned to scan and take out colour printouts of the new note and then circulate it in the market, police said.

Most of the people have not touched the Rs 2,000 note as yet and are not aware of its exact size and appearance. Following a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Harjinder’s residence and recovered a printout of a Rs 2,000 note. Two fake notes, a scanner, printer and computer were recovered from Sandeep’s shop situated in Bhikhiwind’s Vaid market. Police also seized two copies of the misprinted note from his shop.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh said Harjinder and Sandeep have been arrested and hunt was on to nab their accomplices. Gurmilap, who is on the run, is a law student. Station house officer Harshandeep Singh said a case under sections 489-A, B,C, D (counterfeiting currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.