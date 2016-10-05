Four robbers nabbed by Delhi police

New Delhi, Oct 5: Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing two men of Rs 65 lakh, police said.

The four accused — Imran, Mohammad Ali, Mehraj and Wasim — were nabbed near Shastri Park metro station.

“The four accused had robbed Rs 65 lakh at gun point from two employees of Lion Textiles while they were going to deposit the cash at a bank on September 26.

“Rs 22 lakh has been recovered from them and a motorcycle purchased from looted amount was taken into police possession,” Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

While Imran is a Delhi resident, the rest are from Uttar Pradesh.

“The breakthrough came through traditional means of developing intelligence. We kept a tab on them indulging in a lavish lifestyle with the robbed money,” added Yadav.

