Four senior hostel girls charged in ragging case in Ravenshaw college in Cuttack

Cuttack,Nov10: The Malgodown police here on Wednesday registered a case against four girls of Ravenshaw junior college for allegedly ragging their hostel mate, a physically challengedgirl.Police sources said, the case was registered based on the written complaint of the victim’s father under Sec 341, 323, 294, 427, 34 of IPC.

According to victim’s father Anirudha Mahapatra of Batira village under Marshaghai block in Kendrapara district, his daughter, a Plus II first year student, was staying in a room at Daya Hostel which was also shared by four other senior students.

“My daughter was ragged by her roommates for more than 15 days. The seniors often tortured my daughter both physically and mentally. They often pulled her down from the bed when she was asleep, threw her medicines and other belongings out and hid her mobile phone. The seniors also abused and harassed her following which she lost her mental balance and was admitted to the Psychiatric ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Monday,” said Anirudha.

After the matter came to light, vice-chancellor of Ravenshaw Univesity Prakash ChandraSarangi directed the Chief Warden of the hostel to inquire into the alleged matter.

However varsity authorities on Wednesday said, the joint probe committee of the Ravenshaw University and Ravenshaw junior college found no truth in the allegations levelled by the student.

The press statement issued by varsity mentions that the incident was not related to ragging. “The preliminary findings reveal that the incident was about a conflict between the junior and senior students. However, for further investigation a joint team, comprising faculty of junior college and varsity, has been formed which will interact with the victim student, her parents, her hostel roommates and submit a detail report on the matter,” mentioned the press statement.

