Four South Korean hikers die in Canada after avalanche hits popular trail

TORONTO, Apr 10: Canadian police have recovered the bodies of four hikers who went missing on Saturday when an avalanche hit a popular trail north of Vancouver and were still searching for one missing person, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

RCMP received a distress call on Saturday from one hiker after a cornice collapsed on the peak of Mount Harvey, which is situated 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) north of Vancouver, in the Lions Bay area. The hiker spotted footprints leading to the summit and was concerned for the safety anyone who was in the area, RCMP said.

A cornice is an overhanging mass of ice created by high winds yesterday.