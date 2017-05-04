Four suspected Naxals arrested over Sukma attack.

Sukma/Chhattisgarh, May 4: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police has arrested four suspected Naxals in connection with the deadly Sukma attack.

One among the four arrested is a juvenile. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the state police for further investigation.

On Wednesday, the CRPF troops alongside the state police done a hunt operation at the backwoods zone of Bulbul in Lohardaga area of Jharkhand, taking after which a huge ammo reserved was recuperated.

In the meantime, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir today went by the CRPF workforce harmed in the lethal Sukma Naxal assault.

“We are attempting endeavours to anticipate such sort of occurrences later on. We will attempt to complete this issue as quickly as time permits,” said Ahir in the wake of meeting the fighters in the healing facility.

He additionally said that a meeting will be hung on May eighth to audit the circumstance and further game-plan will be talked about.

Prior to May first, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assessed the security circumstance in Sukma assault with nation’s top security authorities.

Upwards of 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) faculty were slaughtered and five others were harmed in the experience with Naxals in Sukma on April 24.

The CRPF’s 74th Battalion was trapped by the Naxals when it was keeping an eye on a street development extend. (ANI)