Four-year boy’s head stuck on railing, social media users slam irresponsible father who was busy taking video

China, October 31: A four-year boys head sucked between a metal railing, the accidental was happen in southeast China’s Fujian province last week.

According to reports stated that the boy is playing in the balcony of the house his head stuck between a metal railing, helpless boys cries got the attention of his father who called the fire department for help.

Instead of comforting his child the father was filmed doing something else – taking photos the father sat right beside him with his cell phone in hand, taking pictures and shooting video of the poor young boy.

While firefighters tried to rescue his child and figured out how to free the child without causing any harm

Reports say social media slammed the boy’s father for being irresponsible in the current situations some of the people in the social media saying that he was more concerned about recording the rescue for posterity rather than being there to comfort his child.