Four-year-old girl missing from Sunday night, found murdered

New Delhi, November 21: A four-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday night was found murdered on Monday under mysterious circumstances from the railway quarters here, police said.

The girl went missing at around 8.30 p.m. when she was playing outside her home near the Britannia factory in a slum area in North West district. She was found dead on Monday around 6 a.m. in Keshav Puram area, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijay Singh told IANS.

Kamlesh Kumar, uncle of the minor girl, alleged that a tempo driver who is absconding from Sunday, kidnapped her.

He also suspected the girl was raped before being murdered and claimed that he saw a man holding the girl’s hand in CCTV camera footage installed in a nearby company.

“We have tracked the CCTV footage and will soon arrest the accused. Prima facie, sexual assault is not ruled out but things will be confirmed after her post mortem report. We are investigating the case,” Singh added. IANS

