Four youth gangrapes woman on excuse of giving lift near near outer Delhi’s Alipur

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: Four youths allegedly gang-raped a 23-year-old woman on the pretext of giving her lift in their car near outer Delhi’s Alipur, police said on Wednesday. The survivor knew the accused and they had a family dispute.

The woman said in her statement that she was on her way to meet a relative near Jagatpur village in north Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Initially, she tried to hire a three-wheeler. However, after being refused by three auto drivers, she decided to walk towards Jagatpur. The woman said she met the four youths near Yamuna Biodiversity Park. They had offered her lift and she agreed to take a ride in their car.

She alleged that after crossing some distance, the youths had started sexually assaulting her. When she resisted, they threatened her with dire consequences. Later, all four of them took turns to rape her inside the vehicle, she said in her complaint.

They took the car to an open field near Alipur, pushed her off the moving vehicle and fled. After lying unconscious for some time, she managed to drag herself to the main road and informed a police van that was passing by. Cops took her to a police station and then admitted her to a hospital.

An FIR was registered on the basis of her statement at the Alipur police station. A case under Section 376-D was registered and it was transferred to the Timarpur police station. However, the cops are yet to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPC, a mandatory procedure in a rape case.

She had come to Delhi from her village near Bakhtiarpur in UP six years ago and married a youth from Timarpur. The couple have two children and the family lives at a JJ camp near Burari.

The probe revealed there was an old enmity between the woman’s family members and those of the youths. In the past, two FIRs were registered against each other. The family members of the youths are being questioned, police said.

No eyewitness or CCTV footage has emerged so far.