Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil freed, may reach India today, begins journey from Oman.

New Delhi, September 12: News agencies have released the latest photo of Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, who was freed from the clutches of the terrorists in Yemen. The photo was taken at the Palace of the Oman King. This reveals the significant role of the Oman King and his government over the issue.

It was informed that Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil has started his journey back to India from Oman.

The Central Government has sought the help of certain Arab countries for releasing Fr Tom Uzhunnalil.

Reportedly, Fr. Tom had reached Oman’s capital Muscat today morning after him being realeased by the terrorist with the help of Oman government.

Most of the news agencies have confirmed the news. Though it was repotred that his health condition is bad, in the latest photograph he seems to be normal.

Fr.Tom uzhunnalil belongs to the Salesian Church who is a native of Pala of Kottayam district in Kerala.

As India do not have an embassy in the Yemen, it was very difficult to interfere in Fr. Tom’s abduction. India’s office was functioning at Jibooti amid conflicts in the society.

Fr.tom was abducted on March 2016. He had communicated twice through video messages, begging to save him from terrorists.