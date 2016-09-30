France begins first air strikes against so-called Islamic State from aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle

France has begun air strikes against so-called Islamic State in Iraq from the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, reports say.

A number of Rafale fighter planes took off from the carrier early on Friday, news agency AFP said.

It quoted an officer on board, who said the planes would take part in an attack on Mosul, an IS stronghold in Iraq.

The Charles de Gaulle, France’s only aircraft carrier, was sent to the region earlier in September.

