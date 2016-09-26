France to shut down Calais migrant camp

September 26, 2016 | By :

Paris,Sept26:French President Francois Hollande has vowed to shut down a migrant camp in Calais by the end of the year.

During a visit to the port of Calais Monday, Hollande said the migrant camp must be “definitely dismantled.” He shared plans to relocate the residents to other centers around the country where they could eventually apply for asylum.

The French president also called on British authorities to do their part in supporting newcomers.

“I am determined to see the British authorities play their part in the humanitarian effort that France is undertaking [in Calais],” Hollande said.

It was Hollande’s first visit to the camp as president where between 7,000 and 10,000 migrants have immigrated from Sudan and Afghanistan, and are currently living there.

“We are nearing a solution,” Hollande said, adding that the closing of the camp would be finalized in accordance with “the values of the Republic.”

Officials plan to move refugees to 164 centers before winter in France.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Google Assistant for iPhone now available in India, UK, Germany and France
India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group bid: Diplomatic talks ongoing between India, US
Google Assistant for iOS users, now available in Europe
EasyJet ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched one of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby
10,000 people have been forced to evacuate after a new wildfire broke out in southern France
US President Comment on Brigitte Macron; ‘You’re in such good physical shape’
Top