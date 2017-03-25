Mass shooting in Lille,France injures three

Lille, Mar. 25 : At least three people have been reported injured in a mass shooting in France’s Lille, as reported by The Telegraph.

The local paper, La Voix du Nord, has reported that the injuries are not life threatening.

The shots were fired near the Porte’d’Arras metro station in the south of the city on Friday evening.

Local reports claim a 14-year-old boy is among the injured after being shot in the leg.

Another was wounded in the neck. The third was taken to Saint-Vincent-de-Paul hospital.

Armed police have sealed off roads in the city centre and emergency services have been deployed in the area.

The identity of those injured or the attacker is as yet unknown. Initial reports suggest that the shooting was crime-related.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)