Free Jio SIM and more on LeEco’s Le 2 on Snapdeal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Online marketplace Snapdeal on Friday announced some lucrative offers on Chinese smartphone maker LeEcos device Le 2 where users can get free Jio SIM delivered at home.

The offers on 64GB and 32GB variant of Le 2 includes 10 per cent discount on all credit and debit cards, flat 8 per cent discount on flight bookings (economy class) on Jet airways and free home delivery of Jio SIM (users will receive a registration link after a week of phone delivery on email).

Three-hundred lucky customers purchasing the 64GB variant of Le 2 will get the additional benefit of a free CDLA headset, the company said in a statement.

Le 2 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display and powers Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. The device also sports 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

LeEco has recently started retailing the 64GB variant of Le 2 on Snapdeal.

