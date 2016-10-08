Free offer from Reliance Jio Continues : Users Buying iPhones Will Get Free 1 Year offers

Mumbai, Oct 08: Reliance Jio stormed into Indian market last month with fabulous free usage offers. The wondering offers from Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited not ended.

Jio today announced that all its customers purchasing a new iPhone will receive 12 months of Jio Digital Services complimentary with purchase. This offer will be available for new iPhone purchases across all Reliance Digital Stores and select Apple Premium Resellers (APR) and Apple Authorized Resellers (AAR).

Every customer purchasing a new iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus or iPhone SE at Reliance Digital and select APR & AAR will get 12 months of complimentary Jio Digital Services worth over Rs 18,000. This includes unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice, unlimited text, 20 GB of 4G Data, 40 GB of WiFi Data and Unlimited Night 4G Data, unlimited subscription to premium Jio Applications.

“Today’s announcement brings together India’s best premium 4G network with the incredible iPhone experience,” said Mathew Oommen, President of Jio. “Jio is India’s 4G-only network, providing high-speed internet across India. The true power of iPhones can now be experienced by all Indian iPhone users on the Jio network.”

All Enterprise customers can get an exclusive discount on new iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s plus, iPhone 6 or iPhone SE with special Jio tariff plans.

Apple iPhone customers on the Jio Network will be able to watch over 300 channels of LiveTV, have buffer-free FaceTime and avail high definition voice calling.