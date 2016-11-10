Freecharge Wallet balance jumps 12x overnight with demonetization of Rs 500, 1000 notes

November 10, 2016 | By :
Digital payments platform FreeCharge and Reliance Mutual Funds teams-up to offer paperless purchase of mutual funds.

New Delhi, November 10: Freecharge reported a sharp 12X overnight jump in the average wallet balance as consumers loaded up their wallets to face a cashless day across the country.

Freecharge wallets are used extensively by users to conveniently pay for utilities like cab rides, metro, phone recharges, electricity, gas, petrol, DTH and lots more.

Since Freecharge is also used at over 100,000 online and offline merchants like Snapdeal, Bookmyshow, Swiggy, Zomato, Shoppers Stop, McDonald’s, Cafe Coffee Day and others, Freecharge user can continue their daily transactions without any cash related interruption.

“The announcement made by the Prime Minister yesterday is the biggest boost to creating a cashless India. We are thrilled that crore of Freecharge customers will be able to continue paying conveniently and securely for all their utilities and at leading merchants in India. The 12x surge we have witnessed is unprecedented and clearly driven by this big announcement,” said CEO Freecharge, Govind Rajan

Tags: , ,
Related News
Demonetisation was not the answer to black money, says former PM Manmohan Singh in Kochi
Rahul Gandhi slams Arun Jaitley: “Ask small traders about ease of doing business in India”
PM Narendra Modi’s move of demonetization was a bold step to fight corruption: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Focusing user engagement, FreeCharge launches coupons.
Focusing user engagement, FreeCharge launches coupons
Digital payments platform FreeCharge and Reliance Mutual Funds teams-up to offer paperless purchase of mutual funds
Black money-driven human trafficking not crippled by demonetization says Kailash Sathyarthi
Top