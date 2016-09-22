‘Freedom 251’ maker ropes in Sunny Leone for loyalty programme

New Delhi, Sep 22 : Noida-based Ringing Bells — makers of the world’s cheapest smartphone ‘Freedom 251’ — on Thursday has roped in Bollywood actress Sunny Leone to promote its loyalty card programme.

“We introduced loyalty card programme last month and received encouraging response from our customers. The main objective of this contest is to make our customers feel special and appreciate their association with us,” the company said in a statement.

“Loyalty card members will get entry to the Sunny Leone event free of cost and 10 lucky members from each city will get a chance to click a selfie with her,” it added.

The selfie events will be held in Dehradun and Meerut on November 8 and Kanpur and Agra on November 9.

Loyalty cards of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 can be purchased on Ringing Bells’ website.