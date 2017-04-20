French diplomat exonerated by Bengaluru Court not finding him guilty of accusation of raping his own daughter

Bengaluru, April20: Pascal Mazurier, former French diplomat was exonerated by Bengaluru Court not finding him guilty in the accusation of raping his own 3-year old daughter, as reported by Indian Express.

The then Head of Chancery in the Consulate of France, Bangalore was arrested in June 2012, when his wife registered case against him in Bengaluru police station accusing him for abusing his own 3 year old girl sexually with the help of their domestic helper.

Karnataka High Court granted Pascal Mauzier bail as it did not find enough evidences to run a trial, and also said since the DNA reports from the Foresic Science Laboratory came negative does not imply rape.

His wife Suja Jones accused him of raping his then 3-year old daughter filed case against him with the help of NGO. She appealed the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with the External Affairs Minister SM Krishna to look into the matter.