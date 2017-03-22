French Interior Minister resigns over holiday parliamentary jobs for daughters

March 22, 2017 | By :
French Interior Minister resigns over holiday parliamentary jobs for daughters

Paris , Mar. 22 : French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux has confirmed his resignation, hours after the financial prosecutor’s office announced they were putting him under preliminary investigation for parliamentary jobs he secured for his daughters during their school holidays.
Le Roux said he is stepping down so as to not distract from the work of the government, reports the Guardian.
He had offered his resignation earlier in the day to President François Hollande, who had accepted it.
The scandal broke a week after presidential candidate François Fillon was mise-en-examen – the French equivalent of being charged – over allegations he paid family members from public funds for “fake” jobs.
51-year-old Le Roux has admitted that he paid his daughters €55,000 (£48,000) of public money over seven years.
They were given 24 short-term contracts, known as CDDs, between 2009 and 2016 while he sat in the national assembly. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Kerala CPI legislator Geetha Gopi’s daughter’s wedding drew attention on social media after pictures of the bride decked in gold
BJP’s Bachu Marak resigned over centre’s cattle trade rule talks about a “beer and beef party” on his Facebook page
French tennis player Maxime Hamou banished from French Open after he tried to kiss a television reporter against her will during live TV broadcast
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign ,target of a “massive” computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online
Japanese minister resigns after tsunami comments gaffe
Surat man burns pigs ,stage fake daughters death to swindle insurance company
Top