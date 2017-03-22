French Interior Minister resigns over holiday parliamentary jobs for daughters

Paris , Mar. 22 : French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux has confirmed his resignation, hours after the financial prosecutor’s office announced they were putting him under preliminary investigation for parliamentary jobs he secured for his daughters during their school holidays.

Le Roux said he is stepping down so as to not distract from the work of the government, reports the Guardian.

He had offered his resignation earlier in the day to President François Hollande, who had accepted it.

The scandal broke a week after presidential candidate François Fillon was mise-en-examen – the French equivalent of being charged – over allegations he paid family members from public funds for “fake” jobs.

51-year-old Le Roux has admitted that he paid his daughters €55,000 (£48,000) of public money over seven years.

They were given 24 short-term contracts, known as CDDs, between 2009 and 2016 while he sat in the national assembly. (ANI)