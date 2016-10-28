French Open Super Series : India’s challenge ends, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy crash out

Paris, Oct.28 (ANI): India’s hopes at the ongoing French Open Super Series ended after Olympic silver medallist P.V Sindhu and Swiss Open champion H.S Prannoy suffered a straight-games defeat at the hands of their respective opponents here last evening.

World No.8 Sindhu failed to replicate her recent good performances and eventually went down 20-22, 17-21 against HE Bingjiao of China in the second-round women’s singles contest that lasted 41 minutes.

Meanwhile, Prannoy made a strong start against fifth-seeded Chou Tien Chen , but capitulated under pressure to end up suffering a 19-21, 16-21 loss in the pre-quarter-final contest that lasted 42 minutes.

Earlier,sixth-seed Sindhu registered a 21-9, 29-27 win over Honk Kong’s Yip Pui Yin while Prannoy swept aside Boonsak Ponsana of Thailand 21-16, 21-18 to advance to the second round.

