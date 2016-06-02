Top
French Open: Women’s singles quarterfinal
June 2, 2016
PARIS, June 2, 2016 (Xinhua) — Garbine Muguruza of Spain hits a return to Shelby Rogers of the United States during the women’s singles quarterfinal at the Roland Garros 2016 French Tennis Open in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. Muguruza won 2-0. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)
PARIS, June 2, 2016 (Xinhua) — Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates her victory over Shelby Rogers of the United States during the women’s singles quarterfinal at the Roland Garros 2016 French Tennis Open in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. Muguruza won 2-0. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)
PARIS, June 2, 2016 (Xinhua) — Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a return to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during the women’s singles quarterfinal at the Roland Garros 2016 French Tennis Open in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. Stosur won 2-0. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
PARIS, June 2, 2016 (Xinhua) — Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria hits a return to Samantha Stosur of Australia during the women’s singles quarterfinal at the Roland Garros 2016 French Tennis Open in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. Pironkova lost 0-2. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
