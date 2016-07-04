French police arrest over 1,000 after Euro 2016 riots

Paris, July 4 French authorities have arrested more than 1,000 people since the Euro football championship kicked off on June 10, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told media on Monday.

Six hundred of those arrested are still being held in police custody, Cazeneuve added, as cited by La Provence newspaper, reported Efe.

Law enforcement agencies in France deported 34 offenders, including hooligans involved in the riots that took place in Marseille on June 11, shortly before the game between England and Russia.

The riots caused injuries to 25 people, mostly Britons, four of whom remain in critical condition.

Cazeneuve recalled that security personnel dispatched for Euro 2016, which concludes next Sunday, have some 90,000 officers including 72,000 policemen, in a bid to prevent any further problems.

