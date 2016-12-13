French police arrest 11 over Nice terror attack

Paris, Dec 13 French police on Monday arrested 11 persons suspected of being involved in a truck attack in which 86 people were killed in southern city of Nice last July, local radio reported.

An anti-terror unit arrested 10 suspects in Nice and another in Nantes, west France over suspected links with Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, Xinhua news agency quoted state-run Radio France Info as saying.

In July this year, Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a heavy truck into crowds during French national day celebrations in Nice, and killed scores in an attack claimed by the Islamic State.

Investigators suspect them of providing logistical help to the Nice attacker, according to the report.

–IANS