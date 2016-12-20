French president Hollande welcomes UN resolution on Aleppo

Paris, Dec 20 : French President Francois Hollande welcomed UN humanitarian resolution on Syria’s Aleppo, hoping the move will pave the way to a lasting ceasefire deal and talks of political transition in the war-torn country.

“This resolution must finally allow full respect for international humanitarian law in Syria. It must also pave the way for a ceasefire and negotiation of the political solution that are so much awaited by the Syrian people and the entire international community,” a statement issued by Hollande’s office on Monday said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, the 15-member UN Security Council adopted a resolution to send UN observers to monitor evacuations in Syria’s war-torn Aleppo and facilitate access to humanitarian aid.

In a separate statement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said UN resolution “brings first response to humanitarian emergency in Aleppo.”

Once Syria’s commercial hub, Aleppo has been divided roughly in two since 2012, with western parts under government control and eastern districts held by rebels.

The situation in Aleppo has deteriorated rapidly after a truce accord collapsed in September.

As part of a deal concluded by Russia and Turkey, buses carrying rebels and their families have started leaving Aleppo since Thursday.

The evacuation was once suspended when the rebels didn’t allow people from Kafraya and Foa to leave but was resumed on Saturday after the rebels agreed to allow civilians to go.

The whole evacuation came as the Syrian army has captured 99 per cent of eastern Aleppo over the past three weeks, as part of a major offensive aiming at driving out the rebels from the city.

