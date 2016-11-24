French weekly Charlie Hebdo to launch German edition in December

Paris, Nov 24 :The French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, whose Paris offices were targeted by the jihadists in January 2015, will launch a German edition in December.

The French magazine will print 200,000 copies in German next week to recognise the support it received after the 2015 attacks that killed its Paris editorial staff, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, reported the Guardian.

The German version that will launch on December 1, would consist mainly of articles and cartoons translated from the French.

The editors also plan to create German content by collaborating with German cartoonists, she said.

Priced at four euro it would be available across Germany every Thursday.

Germans had bought 70,000 copies of Charlie Hebdo’s survivors’ edition, which appeared one week after the massacre.

Currently, the sales of the French edition stand at about 1,000 a week in Germany .

The attack at the Paris offices of the decades-old magazine had left 12 people dead including some of France’s best-known cartoonists.

Charlie Hebdo, which provides part of its content in English on its website, sells 60,000 copies a week on the newsstand and has 50,000 subscribers.

Germany has two leading satirical monthlies, Titanic and Eulenspiegel.

