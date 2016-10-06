Fresh complaint filed against Om Puri for allegedly disrespecting Indian soldiers

Mumbai, Oct 06: Another complaint has been filed against actor Om Puri at Gandhi Nagar police station in Jaipur for allegedly disrespecting Indian soldiers during a television show.

The complaint was filed by Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad worker Shankar Gora yesterday, ASI Subhash Chand said.

The complainant alleged that the actor had insulted the Indian soldiers by passing derogatory remarks and that a case of sedition be filed against him, he said.

We are looking into the complaint, Chand said, adding that no FIR has been registered in this regard.

A complaint was filed against the actor at Andheri police station in Maharashtra on October 4.

A TV channel had called Puri to join a debate about the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association’s indefinite ban on Pakistani artistes from working in Indian projects after the Uri attack.

As per the complaint, the 65-year-old actor had said, “Who had asked soldiers to join the army? Who told them to pick the weapons?”