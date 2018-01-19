Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so

New Delhi, Jan. 19 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that found itself in a political crisis following the disqualification of 20 MLAs of the party may be forced to opt for a fresh elections in Delhi, if AAP MLA’s remark is anything to go by.

AAP leader and suspended MLA Kapil Mishrasaid said after the disqualification soon there would be a need to conduct fresh elections in Delhi, hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommended disqualification of 20 MLAs of the party in the ‘office of profit’ matter.

“It is a matter of office of profit case. There were no parliamentary secretary posts. Only one post was there, not 20. If they wanted to increase the number of posts then first they had to pass a law in Legislative Assembly. Many people gave advice to Arvind Kejriwal but he did not listen to anyone. If the situation remains like this then I think there will be a need to conduct elections in coming days,” Mishrasaid said

AAP has 66 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Though 20 MLAs have been disqualified it will not lose its majority. But the problem arises for AAP as the majority has become narrower.

The ECI has sent its recommendation to the President for his assent and it remains to be seen what action he takes on it. In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the President sends a reference to the ECI which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.

In the current scenario, the petition was directed at 21 MLAs, but one has resigned.

If the president gives his assent, the disqualification of the legislators would pave the way for bye-elections in Delhi.

The MLAs’ pleas that the case against them be dropped were rejected by the ECI in June 2017. (with agency inputs)