Fresh landslides close to Srinagar-Jammu NH again

Srinagar, March 13: The nearly 300 kilometers long Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) was again closed today with fresh landslides occurring at a few places along the road, a day after it was reopened for traffic.

The only all-weather road connecting the Valley to the rest of India, the highway was opened yesterday for one-way traffic after remaining closed for four days.

“The National Highway was once again closed for traffic as fresh landslides occurred at few places along the highway,” a Traffic Department official said here.

A portion of the road in Panthyal was damaged because of landslide, he said.

No traffic was allowed to ply from either side of the highway this morning, the official said.

The road was closed on Wednesday after heavy rains triggered landslides at many places in Banihal and Ramban sectors.

The official said efforts were being made to make the National Highway two-way traffic worthy as soon as possible.