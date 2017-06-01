Frisco Chamber of Commerce partners with HCL Technologies.

Texas/United States, June 1: The Frisco Chamber of Commerce announced today a new partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company.

In the agreement, HCL Technologies has become the first Trustee-Level partner of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. The Frisco Chamber of Commerce consists of more than 1,300 member businesses, which represent more than 75,000 employees in Frisco and the surrounding area.

HCL helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses by offering a relationship beyond the contract. This honor builds on the company’s presence in the region since it first opened an office in 2015.

“We welcome HCL Technologies to the Frisco Chamber of Commerce,” said Tony Felker, President/CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. “HCL exemplifies the type of high-growth company that we are looking to attract to the city.”

Frisco dignitaries, such as Mayor Jeff Cheney and former Mayor Maher Maso, were among those in attendance for the announcement. In addition, HCL Technologies was represented by C. Vijayakumar, President and CEO, and Matt Preschern, Executive Vice President and CMO.

“Frisco’s thriving business environment, access to a talented workforce, forward-looking government, and strong infrastructure make it a natural partner for HCL,” said Matt Preschern, Executive Vice President and CMO of HCL Technologies. “We are delighted to partner with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and deepen our ties to the region and continue our growth in this vibrant city.” (ANI-Businesswire India)