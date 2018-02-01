“From Hawaii Chappal To Hawai-Jahaz” -FinMin gives PM’s dream a budget realisation

New Delhi, Feb 1: Promising to take India from hawai chappal to Hawai-Jahaz, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced UDAN scheme will connect 56 unserved airports and 36 unserved heliports to make 1 billion trips each year.

“The Airport Authority of India has 124 airports. This will be expanded by 5 times. We propose to expand this capacity by five times to handle close to 1 billion trips each year. UDAN will connect 56 unserved airports and 36 unserved heliports. We are ensuring that even those citizens who wear Hawaii chappal can fly in a hawai jahaj (aeroplane),” saidFinance Minister.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that the government is committed to provide poor people an easy and economical way of travelling. “My dream is to provide ‘hawai jahaz’ for people with ‘hawai chappal’,” Modi had said.

In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18% per annum and our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircrafts. Regional connectivity scheme of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) initiated by the Government last year . Operations have already started at 16 such airports.

Another major announcements are Rs 17,000 crore for Bengaluru Metro and Rs 11,000 crore for Mumbai rail network and has decided to eliminate 4,200 unmanned railway crossings.

“Focus on safety first, maintenance of track infrastructure is being given special attention. All railways stations to be provided with free WIFI progressively” he said.

“We are eliminating over 4,267 unmanned level crossings in the next two years. All railway stations and trains will have WiFi and 150 kilometres of additional suburban corridors in being planned. RS 17,000 crore is being set aside for Bengaluru Metro. Rs 11,000 crore is being allocated for Mumbai Suburban Railways,” said Jaitley.

5 lakh WiFi hotspots to be set up in rural areas to provide easy Internet access