Frustrated woman goes topless in front of RBI as no exchange of defunct currency notes

New Delhi,Jan 4: – Unable to get a few junked currency notes exchanged, a frustrated poor woman became topless in front of RBI regional office here today.

The woman, who was with her child, was in tears when turned away by guards after repeated request to exchange her junked notes. In protest, she sat in front of the RBI entrance gate.

When the guards tried to forcefully move her away from the entrance, the woman in disgust took off her clothes and sat topless in front of the iron gate, stunning the onlookers as well as the security personnel.

Later, the RBI guards called the police and she along with her kid was bundled away to police station, thus ending

the surcharged drama at the high profile building which is just a stone’s throw away from the Parliament House.

Many others including retired and aged persons who have come to exchange their old notes said the government should not go back on the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his November 8 address to the nation that old notes could be exchanged at the select RBI offices till 31 March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 8 November 2016 had said, “There may be some who for some reason, are not able to deposit their old 500 or 1,000 rupee notes by 30 December, 2016. They can go to specified offices of the Reserve Bank of India up to March 31, 2017 and deposit the notes after submitting a declaration form.”

However, in an ordinance dated 28 December, the government said only those citizens who were abroad during the 50-day period from 10 November to 30 December would be allowed to exchange the demonetised notes at the RBI counters.

Hundreds thronging the RBI office to exchange the old notes have returned empty handed as the central bank is allowing the facility only for NRIs or those who were abroad during the demonetisation period.

Many also protested before the RBI in Mumbai and Bangalore for not permitting to exchange the notes, according to the media reports.