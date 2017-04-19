Fuel outlets in eight states will be shut every Sunday from mid May following PM Modi’s drive to conserve oil

Chennai,April19: Beginning May 14, fuel outlets in eight states will be shut every Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to conserve oil, a fuel pump owners’ body said here on Tuesday.

“We had planned to shut our outlets on Sundays a few years back. But oil marketing companies had then requested us to reconsider our decision. Now we have decided to shut the outlets on Sundays,” said Suresh Kumar, an executive committee member of the consortium of Indian petroleum dealers.

He said the association’s decision was made in view of the Prime Minister’s call during his recent ‘Mann ki baat’ programme to conserve oil to save the environment.

Mr Kumar, also the vice-president of Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, said nearly 20,000 outlets in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Haryana would be shut for 24 hours on Sundays, starting May 14.

“In Tamil Nadu, we expect a business loss of Rs. 150 crore if we do not operate on a Sunday. But we have been seeing a decline in sales on Sundays by upto 40 per cent,” he said.

Asked if the association’s decision was supported by the OMCs, he said, “We will communicate our decision to them shortly.”

Mr Kumar said the fuel outlets which normally have about 15 staff each would have one staff member on the holidays to provide fuel if there was an emergency situation.