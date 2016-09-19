Fuel should not be given to what Pakistan says post the Uri attack, says Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, September 19: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said one must not give importance to the assertions made by Pakistan post the attack on an army base camp in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, adding the neighbouring nation stands exposed before the world.

“Not admitting it does not hold any importance now. Everything has been exposed. We should not bother much what Pakistan says. There should not be much commenting on the issue. We will take steps carefully. Commenting too much on it is not right. Fuel should not be given to what Pakistan says,” Rijiju told the media.

Rejecting New Delhi’s claims of Islamabad’s involvement in Uri terror attack, Pakistan has said that pointing fingers on them has become a traditional tendency of India after each terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing a high-level review meeting in Delhi in wake of the terror attack.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma, Army Chief Dalbir Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval , DGMO Lt. General Ranbir Singh and other officials are present in the meeting.

Rajnath had in a strongly worded statement yesterday said Pakistan is a “terrorist state” and should be isolated.

Parrikar is likely to meet and brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on the Uri attack.

Parrikar and Army Chief General Dalbir Singh visited Srinagar yesterday to take stock of the situation and review the overall security in Kashmir.

They were briefed by the Northern Army and Chinar Corps Commanders Lt. General D.S. Hooda and Lt. General Satish Dua respectively at Srinagar on the Uri attack and the operation launched to neutralise the terrorists.

Later, they also met the casualties at the Army Base Hospital in BB Cantonment.

The army yesterday announced that the initial reports indicated that the four terrorists killed in the attack belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad Tanzeem.

At least 17 soldiers lost their lives and 30 others got injured post the terror strike on an army camp close to the headquarters of the 12th Brigade at Uri in Baramulla district.

All four terrorists have been killed in what has emerged as worse than the attack on the Pathankot air base earlier in January this year in which seven army men were killed.