Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya , submits four reports in massive box, to the Indian authorities in the extradition case filed against him in London.

LONDON,Sept15: With four reports in a large box, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya today submitted his response to the Indian authorities in the extradition case filed against him in London.

Mr Mallya’s counsel said the second part of the evidence from their side, which would comprise another two reports, will be submitted soon. An airline expert, a legal expert, a banking expert and an Indian lawyer will be a part of the evidence submission and share their opinion if need be from Mr Mallya’s side.

The crown prosecution service, representing the Indian authorities, criticized Mr Mallya for not sending the evidence electronically. “It cost us a whole week to review the evidence and there is more coming from their side, so we are not sure at this stage whether we need more time to review the paper work sent,” said Mark Summons, from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot too said that “it is slightly unfortunate” that in 2017, the evidence has been sent physically and not electronically.

In July this year, Indian authorities submitted a 2,000-page dossier as part of evidence against Mr Mallya in the extradition case. The Indian side is now meant to review the evidence filed by him and the court will next sit to hear the case on November 20. The actual arguments in the extradition case filed by India in the UK will begin on December 4.

Mr Mallya did not attend the hearing today at the Westminster Magistrate Court. He has however been asked to attend the first day of trial on December 4.