Fundamental alterations are required in the implementation of GST, says Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhinagar/Gujarat, November 11: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that fundamental alterations are required in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He was speaking to the public at a rally in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

While speaking to the public in the rally, Rahul added that “It’s a good thing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has slashed the tax rate from 28 percent to 18 percent for many products due to the pressure made by the Congress party and the people of India.”

The Congress Vice-President further said, “We are still not happy and won’t stop here. India doesn’t want five different types of taxes, we want one. There’s a need to make structural changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).”
While conducting a talk session with traders at Surat in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress would reevaluate and reconstitute the Goods and Service Tax (GST), if Congress comes to power at the Centre in the 2019 general elections.

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Union government saying that “As the current Government’s version of implementing GST is not right, we are against it. Eventually, when Modi Ji realised the GST which they implemented was a mistake, he claimed Congress was also a part of it.”

Rahul launched severe acquisitions at the Centre for making the uniform tax reform complex, as the BP’s version of the GST is not the actual one.

“GST is one tax reform, not five tax. The Centre does not know the meaning of GST. They made the GST complex. We asked them for a simple version,” Rahul claimed.

