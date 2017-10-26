Funding of Kashmiri separatists from across border: NIA raids residence of Hizbul Mujahideen chief

Jammu, October 26: The residence of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin was raided on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The raid began around 7 in the morning at his residence in Soibugh in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. After seizing some documents, NIA officials departed from the residence of Hizbul chief.

The raid made by NIA was in connection with the investigation of alleged funding of Kashmiri separatists from across the border.

The raid followed after Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf admitted his link with a Pakistan-based militant organisation. Yousuf was arrested in a 2011 terror funding case. Yousuf, when interrogated by the NIA, admitted that he received hawala money from terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Yousuf revealed names of all those associated with Hizbul. He also mentioned about those involved in collecting, raising and transferring funds from abroad to India. The officials are verifying and investigating the same.

After arresting on Tuesday, Yousuf was produced before district and sessions judge Poonam A Bamba. It granted NIA Yousuf’s custody till November 1.

Seeking custodial interrogation of Yousuf, NIA in its plea, told that it needed to unravel the entire criminal conspiracy. NIA also said that it would establish Yousuf’s link with the prescribed militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

NIA told the court that Shahid, on the direction of his father Salahuddin, used to collect funds from a Srinagar resident Aijaz Bhat and a Hizbul Mujahideen militant.

Shahid was one Bhat’s several contacts who used to keep in touch through telephone to receive money transfer codes, to fund Hizbul Mujahideen’s militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.