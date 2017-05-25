Gaggan, Indian restaurant in Bangkok shuts down after getting a Michelin star

Bangkok, May25:It was always tough to get a reservation at Gaggan, an inventive Indian restaurant in Bangkok.

Now, after the restaurant’s third straight win in the closely watched Asia’s 50 Best awards, the wait can easily stretch to four months. A four-person team has been hired just to manage the roughly 500 booking requests that come in every day. And a Michelin star could be just over the horizon.

Chef Gaggan Anand’s response? Shut it down.

“Every restaurant has a 10-year life,” he said. “After that, it becomes a brand.”

The plan to close his eponymous Gaggan in 2020 is highly unusual at a time when celebrity chefs are more likely to go the direction of Gordon Ramsay and Wolfgang Puck and try to spin their success into global food empires. Not only that, Gaggan is also a safe bet to land a spot on the first Michelin Guide for Bangkok due in December. Using molecular gastronomy tools such as liquid nitrogen, Anand has redefined what traditional Indian food looks like while preserving authentic flavors and tastes. Still, Anand believes in an expiration date. He compared himself to a Champagne bottle that, once opened, would eventually fizz out.