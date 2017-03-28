Gaikwad now reveals ‘real reason’ behind altercation with Air India staff

Mumbai/Maharashtra, March 28: Confirming that Air India was trying to mislead everyone, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad said that he had never demanded a Business Class seat. Instead, he requested a complaint book to mark his complaint about ‘substandard service’, provided in the Airlines.

In the latest statement, the MP said that while travelling in the flight, he noticed “carelessness and poor” service of Air India and requested for a complaint book. Despite his frequent requests, he was not provided the complaint book. Instead, the staffer misbehaved with him.

“I was asking decent facilities and not a business class seat. But just to hide their careless approach and cheating towards lakhs of Air India customers, they tried to build a picture that I was continuously asking for a business class seat. This is completely baseless,” he said.

Gaikwad on Friday presented a complaint against Air India before the Delhi Police alleging that he was pushed and shouted at.

In his grievance, Gaikwad, who allegedly manhandled Air India staffer, said he was made to travel by Air India on economy class even as he had business class ticket.

The Shiv Sena is also likely to bring a privilege motion in the Parliament over the issue of Gaikwad being put in ‘no fly list’ of all airlines.

Air India and six private airlines banned the 56-year-old MP from flying as he refused to apologise for the incident that triggered nationwide outrage. Anandrao Adsul of the Shiv Sena raised the issue of the boycott forced on R Gaikwad via aircraft in Lok Sabha, saying “I trust you (Speaker) will raise it with government”.

The Osmanabad MP after being blacklisted by the top airlines boarded a train to Mumbai earlier on Friday evening.

Asserting that all MPs need to attend Parliament diligently and cannot always travel by train, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan today called for resolving the issue of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad’s ‘flying ban’ by several airlines through amicable talks.

“MPs need to attend Parliament and they cannot travel by train always. At times, they need to travel by plane also. I feel that this issue (blanket ban) should be resolved amicably through talks,” said Mahajan after a meeting attended by Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Sena MPs. (ANI)