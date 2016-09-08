GAIL help for promising Tripura gymnast

Agartala, Sep 8: State-run GAIL (India) Limited today announced a grant of Rs 2,00,000 and a monthly scholarship of Rs 20,000 for the next two years to Ashmita Paul, another promising gymnast of Tripura after Dipa Karmakar who secured fourth position in Rio Olympics.

“Ashmita is being billed as the next Dipa Karmakar of India. 15-year old Ashmita dreams of an Olympic medal much like her role model Dipa,” a GAIL release said today.

“Ashmitas father is a daily wager, her mother a domestic help in Agartala and lives in a cramped dwelling with a tin roof. But she defied all odds, fighting her way to the national team, representing India at the World School Championship in Turkey,” the release by the PSU said.

Ashmita is being coached by Dipa and her coach, Bisweswar Nandi.