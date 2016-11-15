Gali Janardhan Reddy’s Wedding Hungama : Why so called ‘Fighters against Corruption’ on Silent Mode?

Bengaluru, November 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims he made a historical move by demonitising Rs 1000 and 500 notes. But common people are facing n-number of difficulties after this note ban is imposed.

Majority of organisations are not accepting old notes. Due to scarcity of change, even the new 2000 note is not accepted. Unfortunately, such organisations include hospitals too. While taking bus ticket or train ticket, people are facing the same problem. In India auto-rickshaw drivers are not in a position to carry card swiping machines with them to enable online transaction.

It is a fact that there is scarcity of money, or for instance, scarcity of currency notes in the current situation. There is limitation for withdrawal of money from our own bank account. A bank account holder can withdraw Rs.10000 per day using cheque and Rs. 2500 using ATM.

But nothing is helping poor customers, as these things remain only in documents. The moment bank fills cash in ATM, people are withdrawing it and emptying it. No one could blame the people, who are in such a chaos.

“Should I first pay the tentwallah or the jeweller? I go through dilemmas like this everyday. Thanks to the government’s decision to ban Rs 500 and 1000 notes, I don’t have enough cash to pay people. “Tomorrow, it will be some other person knocking the door for payment. The excitement is out of the door, the wedding festivity has turned into a nightmare,” says Rajinder Gupta, whose daughter is getting married on 24 November. “People are pressed for money, so we are losing out on our business,” says Pankaj, owner of Sindhi Hiranand band in Tagore Garden, as reported by firstpost.com.

According to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, “they (government) say that the withdrawal of notes that are highly in circulation will not affect the common man. That is quite a funny statement”. “It is not a step to curb black money. The Centre’s move will only affect the public and that is my view,” he added.

Here comes the significance of Karnataka mining mafia king Gali Janardhan Reddy daughter’s wedding, which is became the ‘talk of the country’ now. Gali Janardhan Reddy, the “new generation Krishna Deva Raya of the Vijayanagara Empire”, is making his daughter’s marriage more memorable by spending more than 500 crore.

The wedding of Brahmani Reddy, daughter of Gali Janardhan Reddy started hitting the headlines after releasing an expensive wedding invitation with auto-play LCD screen. It displayed a musical video by Gali’s family. Reportedly, the cost of each invitation was approximately Rs. 20,000, which is double the monthly expense of an average Indian family.

Who is Gali Janardhana Reddy

Gali Janardhana Reddy was born on 11 January 1967 in Andhra Pradesh and was grown up in Bellary. He is known as a politician with the BSR Congress party and formerly with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is one of the richest politicians in Karnataka. He is also a proved businessman by obtaining his first iron ore mining license in Karnataka in 2004, while the Congress party was ruling the state.

A central empowerment committee, appointed by the Supreme Court of India has recommended action against Obulapuram Mining Company owned by Gali Janardhan Reddy in 2009. Further investigation lead top the arrest of Gali Janardhan Reddy, his two brothers and the then Chief Minister of Karnataka. Consequently, they were removed from their ministerial positions. This separated them from BJP. Yeddyurappa formed the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) party, the Reddy brothers joined up with B. Sriramulu to form the BSR Congress party.

Gali Janardhan Reddy came into the limelight during the Lok Sabha elections in 1999. At that time, Reddy brothers worked in the election campaign for Sushma Swaraj. She lost the battle but it marked a strong alliance of her with the Reddys. But, after the mining scandal came out against the Reddys, Sushma Swaraj moved apart from them. Before long, the three Reddy brothers were expelled from the BJP’s state government in Karnataka as well as from the party.

Reddy, who was arrested on September 5, 2011, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of indulging in large-scale illegal mining, has been out on bail since January 20, 2015. However, he was barred from visiting Ballari and Kadapa districts during the bail period by the Supreme Court.

However, in view of his daughter’s marriage on November 16, Mr. Reddy submitted a plea to the Supreme Court to permit him to visit Ballari for customary preparations and to distribute wedding invitation cards. The apex court relaxed the restrictions imposed by it and has now permitted him to visit Ballari for a limited period of 21 days – from November 1 to 21.

Gali Janardhan Reddy, a self-made king

When CBI raided him in 2011, Reddy owned a three-storey house with three layer security, indoor swimming pool facing a 70 mm screen, massage parlour, a bar, home theatre, and even a bomb shelter. CCTV covered at least half a kilometre of area around the house.

The costliest items recovered from his residence during the raids, include golden spoons, plates, forks, cups, ashtrays and lighters, weigh more than 30 kilograms. Interestingly, the officers found a golden belt worth 13 lakhs and 2.3 kilograms of devotional idols, reports gulte.com.

Gold-plated utensils including plates, bowls, spoons, forks, knives, cups, pots and even ashtrays and lighters were recovered from his house. Weighing more than 30 kg, their worth was estimated to be Rs 20.87 lakh. Rs 3 crore worth of cash stuffed in bags was also recovered. 45 necklaces, 610 gold bangles (35 of which were diamond encrusted), 300 pairs of ear-rings (75 with diamonds), 1,200 gold rings (100 with diamonds), several bracelets, antique and platinum jewellery, were seized from his home, reports oneindia.com.

Once again proving his affinity to gold, a ‘throne’ weighing a whopping 15 kg was recovered from Reddy. It was made of gold, had GJR monogrammed in diamonds and was worth at least Rs 2.2 crore. Reddy is said to have gotten himself ‘crowned’ on the throne, in a secret ceremony in Hampi town.

Reddy owned a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, a Land Rover, a Mercedes Benz, an Audi, a BMW and over a dozen Scorpios and Boleros and even a custom-made bus. Apart from these, he owns a Bell helicopter. When he wasn’t riding in his cars, he was flying in his Bell helicopter, nicknamed Rukmini. Its helipad was right opposite the house, and some reported that a helipad was in the house as well. Reddy’s shirts reportedly had gold thread interwoven into them, making each shirt worth at least Rs 1 lakh. He wore a jewel-encrusted belt worth Rs 13 lakh and carried a gold-plated BlackBerry, reports indiatoday.in.

29.8 million tonnes of illegal iron ore valued at Rs 12,228 crore, was sent to eight ports between 2007 to 2010. About 12.7 million tonnes of illegal iron ore was also exported to countries like China, Brazil, Singapore and Hong Kong. Reddy and his brothers earned an estimated Rs. 12228 crores, and that speaks about his income per day- 5 Crore.

Photo: Indiatoday.

Gali also is reported to be planning to expand his association with tollywood by venturing into film production. The ground work has already been started and we may come across a major announcement after he is done with his daughter’s wedding.

His daughter Brahmani got engaged to a Hyderabad-based industrialist named Rajeev Reddy, son of Hyderabad-based industrialist Vikram Devara Reddy. He is having business in overseas too. The engagement function was held at their residence ‘Parijatha’. Brahmani is a BBM graduate.

The BIG FAT 500 crore marriage

Reportedly, the approximate cost of the wedding is estimated as Rs 500 crore. The wedding ceremony will include palatial sets of some crores, bollywood actors’ performances, extravagant decorations etc which adds to the count of crores.

At the time of engagement, Brahmani Reddy was covered with gold and diamonds. According to sources, Reddy has reportedly booked about 1500 rooms in top star hotels in Bengaluru for the wedding.It is said to be preparing 15 helipads in the Bengaluru palace ground.

According to latest reports, no Bollywood star has evinced interest in performing at the wedding of Brahmani, daughter of Gali Janardhan Reddy, scheduled to take place on November 16 at Bellary.

Apparently, most of the Bollywood stars are yet to recover from the shock given by the Narendra Modi government. They are actually stuck with the demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes. And some other big stars could not adjust their dates or had demanded very huge remuneration. So, Gali have decided to be content with Telugu and Kannada stars to perform at the marriage. However, from Telugu film industry, too, not many stars are available. The only names doing rounds at present are that of Rakul Preet Singh and Priyamani, who have reportedly confirmed their participation. Both of them are said to have been offered handsome remuneration, on par with their earnings in the films.

The founder president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) S.R. Hiremath has questioned the reported inaction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the extravagant marriage being arranged by the former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, one of the accused in the illegal mining case, reports thehindu.com. Former Karnataka Lokayukta has demanded that IT department would monitor the wedding for expenses.

Reportedly, Gali has roped in the art directors of acclaimed historical Bollywood film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ to recreate the Vijayanagara empire era at his daughter’s wedding venue. An unbelievable Rs 150 crore is reportedly being spent just on these sets. Going by the kind of arrangements that are being done, this wedding will no less than be a Royal affair, according to gulte.com.

A royal palace has already been booked in Bengaluru to make the wedding event as grand as possible. As many as 5 lakh guests are expected to attend this royal wedding so money is being splurged on arrangements in order not to cause any inconvenience to the VIPs and VVIPs. 1000 managers, 2500 supervisors and 1 lakh ground staff will reportedly be on duty to take care of this job. An extravagant sum of Rs 500 Cr is reportedly being poured in for the entire processions.

As part of the set for the wedding, the iconic monuments of Hampi, Cowl bazaar, a village in Bellary and the school in which Reddy studied has been recreated.In the 36-acre space, sets representing bungalows for the bride and the groom have been recreated.The centerpiece of the wedding is a Vijayanagara-styled temple built by Bollywood art directors.

How would he meet the expenses at the time of Demonitisation?

For any marriage, there would be many aspects incorporated and anything could not be done without the transaction of money. While the country is still not able to wake up from the shock of demonitisation, how is Gali Janardhan Reddy managing all these affairs with the daily allotted Rs. 10000?

Which note is he using, old or new?

Or isn’t he paying for any service?

While the common people is struggling to meet their expenses due to the latest reforms of Narendra Modi’s De-monitisation, Gali Janardhan Reddy’s daughter is getting married spending 500 crores.

A builder and diamond merchant from Surat, has surrendered cash of Rs. 6000 crore. If confirmed, he will also have to pay a sum of approx Rs. 5400 crore as tax on the money (30 % as tax, which is 1800 crore and 200% fine on the tax, which is another 5400 crore).

In this instance, why the Revenue Department is silently watching without acting?

While, Reddy told us that, “there is nothing lavish about it. Moreover, we cannot keep answering our critics”.

Why the Government is not having the guts to question this? Because money is what money does.

Also read: India Live Today Impact: Income Tax raid at Gali Janardhan Reddy’s houses and mining company in Bellary

Also read: Gali Janardhan Reddy daughter’s ‘big fat’ wedding of 500 crores: Using old notes or new notes?