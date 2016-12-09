Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams topless pictures leaked online
London,Dec9:Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has suffered a social media disaster, with topless photographs of her leaking online.
Williams wanted to share some images with her inner circle via Facebook. However the images ended up being leaked on Reddit — and causing major buzz online, reports pagesix.com. The photographs show the 19-year-old posing topless on a rock, with her back turned to the camera, and with two female friends in skimpy outfits.
Arya de la Casa Stark fue hackeada??. Hoy [8/12] el representante de la actriz, comentó a Page Six que las fotografías son reales, “Las imágenes no son de naturaleza explícita, sino fotos de Maisie y amigos cercanos en un spa en una reciente visita a Japón”??. Obviamente, esta y otras imágenes junto a amigas se volvieron virales por las redes sociales y aunque algunos llegaron a pensar que se trataba de un montaje, ahora cualquier duda queda disuelta… ¿Qué creen que pensaría Ned Stark de esto??. Vía ReporteroRosa #AryaStark #MaisieWilliams #JuegoDeTronos #GOT #Periodismo #Notireporte #Venezuela #Noticias #Comunicación #AlMomento #UltimasNoticias #ReporteValencia
Williams’s representative confirmed that the images are real and that they were lifted from the actress’s private account. According to the representative, the photos are not explicit in nature. “The images online were shared from Maisie’s personal social media account. The images are not explicit in nature, but pictures of Maisie and close friends at a spa at a recent visit in Japan,” the spokesperson told Page Six. The representative, however, declined to comment on how the images landed on Reddit.
Williams went to Japan to protest dolphin shows and hunting of the aquatic mammals.