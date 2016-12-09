Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams topless pictures leaked online

London,Dec9:Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has suffered a social media disaster, with topless photographs of her leaking online.

Williams wanted to share some images with her inner circle via Facebook. However the images ended up being leaked on Reddit — and causing major buzz online, reports pagesix.com. The photographs show the 19-year-old posing topless on a rock, with her back turned to the camera, and with two female friends in skimpy outfits.

Williams’s representative confirmed that the images are real and that they were lifted from the actress’s private account. According to the representative, the photos are not explicit in nature. “The images online were shared from Maisie’s personal social media account. The images are not explicit in nature, but pictures of Maisie and close friends at a spa at a recent visit in Japan,” the spokesperson told Page Six. The representative, however, declined to comment on how the images landed on Reddit.

Williams went to Japan to protest dolphin shows and hunting of the aquatic mammals.

