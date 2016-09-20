Game of Thrones get 12 Emmy wins as best drama series

LA,Sept20:“Game of Thrones” ruled the 2016 Emmys with 12 wins, including awards for Best Drama Series, Best Directing (Miguel Sapochnik) and Best Writing (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss) for “Battle of the Bastards.” That ties the record it set last year, when it scored the most Emmy wins for a series in a single season. The show now also holds the record as the scripted primetime series with the most wins (38 in total), beating “Frasier,” which had 37.

Anticipation is high for Season 7, and when asked what we can expect from the penultimate year of the show, Weiss wryly said, “it will be bigger, and it will be better, and it will also be worse, but mostly better.”

When asked about the possibility of a prequel or spinoff following the end of the series, Benioff tempered expectations — asking reporters to pose that question to author George R. R. Martin, and implying that he and Weiss would bow out of the show once “Thrones” reached its conclusion: “It’s a great world, I’m sure there will be other series set in Westeros, but for us, this is it.”

Martin allowed that there might be a possibility for another series somewhere down the line, noting, “I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to ‘Game of Thrones…’ There’s a lot of material there and I’m still writing more. But for now we still have two seasons to finish and I still have two books to finish, so it’s all speculation.”

The show entered this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony already leading the pack, having won nine statues from the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, a haul that allowed “Thrones” to surpass “The West Wing” and “Hill Street Blues” and claim the record for the drama series with the most wins in Emmy history.

The HBO drama fell short in the acting categories, though stars Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams got nods in their supporting roles — potentially cancelling each other out, with “Downton Abbey’s” Maggie Smith and “Bloodline’s” Ben Mendelsohn taking the gongs.

“Thrones” nabbed eight awards at last year’s Creative Arts Emmys and four during the Emmys telecast, including its first win for Best Drama, and a second prize for Supporting Actor Peter Dinklage, who previously won for his role as Tyrion Lannister in 2011.

The show will return for Season 7 in the fall of 2017.