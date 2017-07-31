Game of Thrones gives alternate choice to smut viewers

July 31, 2017 | By :
Game of Thrones gives alternate choice to smut viewers

NewYork,July31:Statistics point out that while over ten million people left everything to watch the seventh season of Game of Thrones, it also led to an unusual decline for another popular form of entertainment. The excitement around GoT cost the porn industry as viewership on popular site Pornhub went down by 4.5 percent.

The dip came on Sunday night which is actually the time when the highest number of people visit Pornhub, and this isn’t a first since the sixth season of Game of Thrones also had a similar effect by causing a 4.1 dip in Pornhub traffic.

While Game of Thrones loyalty seems to be a force to reckon with on the internet, Pornhub hopes to bounce back after the season seven finale when people get back to looking for weird terms related to porn.

Tags: ,
Related News
HBO cyber attack leads to hackers stealing script of Game of Thrones
Harvard University has announced that it will offer a medieval history course on the likes of epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones”
Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams joins , voice cast of new animation “Early Man.”
HBO launches ‘Game of Thrones’ marathon binge sessions on Christmas holidays
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams topless pictures leaked online
American fantasy drama TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ to unveil a line of wines
Top