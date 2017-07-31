Game of Thrones gives alternate choice to smut viewers

NewYork,July31:Statistics point out that while over ten million people left everything to watch the seventh season of Game of Thrones, it also led to an unusual decline for another popular form of entertainment. The excitement around GoT cost the porn industry as viewership on popular site Pornhub went down by 4.5 percent.

The dip came on Sunday night which is actually the time when the highest number of people visit Pornhub, and this isn’t a first since the sixth season of Game of Thrones also had a similar effect by causing a 4.1 dip in Pornhub traffic.

While Game of Thrones loyalty seems to be a force to reckon with on the internet, Pornhub hopes to bounce back after the season seven finale when people get back to looking for weird terms related to porn.