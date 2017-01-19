Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams joins , voice cast of new animation “Early Man.”

London, Jan 19 : “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams has joined the voice cast of Aardmans new animation “Early Man.”

The 19-year-old actress will be playing Goona, a gallant and indomitable rebel who helps to steer the movies hero Dug (voiced by Eddie Redmayne) through the clash of the Stone Age and Bronze Age civilisations, reported Digital Spy.

Maisies already taken a selfie with her character on Instagram, writing: “Das ma girl!”

“Im a huge Aardman fan ? having the chance to work with Nick Park is a dream come true, especially as I get to voice such a fantastic character as Goona. I cant wait for audiences to meet her,” she added.

Early Man marks Nick Parks first feature since 2005s “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.” Its currently in production in Bristol.

“Maisie is a terrific actress, and she is of course no stranger to embodying a valiant heroine. Im most excited to see her breathe life into Goona ? I know shell be the perfect ally to Eddies Dug,” Nick Park said.